Aug 29 (Reuters) - Intershop Holding AG:

* H1 NET PROFIT REACHED CHF 32.7 MILLION

* INTERSHOP HOLDING - EXPECTS A POSITIVE OPERATING RESULT FOR THE YEAR, WHICH SHOULD MAKE IT POSSIBLE TO MAINTAIN THE ATTRACTIVE DIVIDEND POLICY Source text - bit.ly/2NsJohZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)