Aug 29 (Reuters) - Intershop Holding AG:

* H1 NET PROFIT ROSE TO CHF 41.9 MILLION, OR CHF 21.77 PER SHARE, WHICH EQUATES TO A RETURN ON EQUITY OF 12.7%.

* SALES-RELATED DECLINE IN RENTAL INCOME IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE FURTHER IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* SHOULD BE POSSIBLE TO FURTHER REDUCE VACANCY RATE IN H2

* ACQUISITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO BE UNDERTAKEN WHEN SUSTAINABLE ADDED VALUE CAN BE GENERATED

* H1 RENTAL INCOME DECLINED BY 4.2% TO CHF 41.9 MILLION