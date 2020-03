March 13 (Reuters) - Intersport Polska SA:

* RECORDS MARKED DECREASE IN NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS IN STORES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS REGULATIONS, SALES GO DOWN, WHICH WILL IMPACT CO’S FY 2019/2020 FINANCIAL RESULT

* SAYS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SHOPPING CENTRES MAY BE CLOSED, WHICH MAY FURTHER AFFECT CO’S OPERATIONS

* IS PREPARED TO LAUNCH EMERGENCY PLANS TO MAINTAIN BUSINESS CONTINUITY