March 30 (Reuters) - Intersport Polska SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS HAS TAKEN MEASURES TO LIMIT NEGATIVE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ON CO

* RETAIL SALES MOVED TO E-COMMERCE, WHOLESALE FROM CENTRAL WAREHOUSE IMPLEMENTED WITH NO DISRUPTIONS

* PLANS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ANTICRISIS PACKAGE ANNOUNCED BY POLISH GOVERNMENT

* PLANS TO RETURN TO ACHIEVABLE, COMPARABLE TURNOVER IN LFL SALES AT EARLIEST IN AUTUMN 2020