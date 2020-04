BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group Covid-19 Update

April 8 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc:

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP: COVID-19 UPDATE

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC - COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS ARE OPEN

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC - AT THIS TIME, WE BELIEVE WE HAVE PERFORMED TO PLAN ON OUR REVENUE IN Q1 OF 2020

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC - EXPECT SALES INTO FOOD & BEVERAGE AND E-COMMERCE MARKETS TO HOLD UP WELL AS WE MOVE INTO Q2.

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC - AT THIS TIME WE ARE NOT CHANGING OUR FINANCIAL OUTLOOK.

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC - INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS NORTH AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS