FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group Inc Q3 EPS $‍0.32​
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Deals
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
Future of Money
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 1:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group Inc Q3 EPS $‍0.32​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer

* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $243.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $230.2 million

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - ‍fiscal year 2017 gross margin is now expected to be between 22% to 22.5%​

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - ‍fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda has been revised to be between $126 to $130 million​

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - ‍fiscal year 2017 manufacturing cost reductions are now expected to exceed previously stated range of $10 to $12 million​

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - ‍fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures are now expected to be between $85 million and $90 million​

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $‍0.32​

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - ‍revenue in Q4 of 2017 is expected to be greater than in Q4 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.