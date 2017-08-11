FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc

* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 second quarter results

* Qtrly revenue increased 4.3 percent to $210.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.17

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA in range of $120 million to $127 million

* Sees FY 2017 gross margin of 22.5% to 23%

* Intertape Polymer Group -Expects revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2017 to be greater than in the third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

