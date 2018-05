BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group Reports Q1 EPS $0.19

May 10 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc:

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* INTERTAPE POLYMER Q1 REVENUE $237.2 MLN VS I/B/E/S VIEW $235.7 MLN

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC - ANNUAL GUIDANCE ON TRACK

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC - QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.19

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP - REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA IN Q2 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN IN Q2 2017

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC - CO’S EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED FROM THOSE SET OUT IN DEC 31, 2017

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.16, REV VIEW $985.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC Q1 SHR VIEW $0.25, REV VIEW $235.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: