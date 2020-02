Feb 9 (Reuters) - Intertek Group PLC:

* GIVES UPDATE ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* INTERTEK HONG KONG AND TAIWAN OPERATIONS RESUMED AS USUAL, ON 29 JANUARY AND 30 JANUARY RESPECTIVELY

* MAINLAND CHINA BUSINESS WILL START OPERATING FROM 10 FEBRUARY

* HAVE PUT A COMPLETE RESTRICTION ON INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL BY OUR PEOPLE OUT OF AND INTO MAINLAND CHINA

* IN OTHER ASIA MARKETS (INCLUDING SINGAPORE, THAILAND AND VIETNAM), CO WORKING AS NORMAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: