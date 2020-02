BRIEF-Intertek Group Provides Update On Novel Coronavirus

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Intertek Group PLC:

* UPDATE ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* TAKEN DECISION TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE HONG KONG GARMENT CENTRE FROM 11 FEBRUARY FOR 14 DAYS

* ON 11 FEB, IT WAS CONFIRMED THAT ONE COLLEAGUE WHO RETURNED TO WORK AT CO’S HONG KONG GARMENT CENTRE IN KOWLOON HAD CONTRACTED CORONAVIRUS

* INTERTEK TAIWAN OPERATIONS RESUMED AS USUAL 30 JANUARY

* CO’S MAINLAND CHINA BUSINESS STARTED OPERATING FROM 10 FEBRUARY

* IN OTHER ASIA MARKETS, CO WORKING AS NORMAL, IN LINE WITH ALL LOCAL AUTHORITY QUARANTINE AND PREVENTION GUIDANCE