BRIEF-Intertek Says 2020 Will Be Hit By Supply Chain Disruptions Due To Coronavirus

March 3 (Reuters) - Intertek Group PLC:

* FY REVENUE ROSE 6.6 PERCENT TO 2.987 BILLION STG

* INTERTEK - FY REVENUE OF £2,987M: +4.8% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES, +6.6% AT ACTUAL RATES

* INTERTEK - FY ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF +3.3% AT CONSTANT RATES

* INTERTEK - FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT OF £513.3M: +5.2% AT CONSTANT RATES

* INTERTEK - FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 17.2%: +10BPS AT CONSTANT RATES

* INTERTEK - FULL YEAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 105.8P, AN INCREASE OF 6.8%

* INTERTEK - NOT IMMUNE TO IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, 2020 PERFORMANCE WILL BE AFFECTED BY TEMPORARY DISRUPTION TO SUPPLY CHAINS IN CHINA

* INTERTEK - TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS