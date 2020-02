Feb 24 (Reuters) - Intertek Group PLC:

* UPDATE ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* HONG KONG GARMENT CENTRE REOPENED ON 25 FEBRUARY AND INTERTEK HONG KONG IS NOW FULLY OPERATIONAL

* HAVE PUT A COMPLETE RESTRICTION ON INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL BY OUR PEOPLE OUT OF AND INTO MAINLAND CHINA AND HONG KONG

* IN ASIA MARKETS INCLUDING SINGAPORE, THAILAND AND VIETNAM, CO WORKING AS NORMAL

* EXPECT TO SEE START OF A RAMP UP TOWARDS NORMAL OPERATIONS IN MAINLAND CHINA