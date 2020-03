BRIEF-Intertek Says It Implemented Extensive Actions To Manage Risk From Coronavirus Within Operations In Greater China

March 9 (Reuters) - Intertek Group PLC:

* INTERTEK GROUP PLC - UPDATE ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* INTERTEK - PUT COMPLETE RESTRICTION ON INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL BY OUR PEOPLE OUT OF AND INTO MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG SAR, SOUTH KOREA AND ITALY

* INTERTEK - IMPLEMENTED EXTENSIVE ACTIONS TO MANAGE RISK OF INFECTION WITHIN OPERATIONS IN GREATER CHINA

* INTERTEK - SINCE FEB 10, CO SEEN A RAMP-UP IN PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN GREATER CHINA, EXPECT TO BE BACK TO NORMAL OPERATIONS IN NEXT FEW WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: