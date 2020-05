BRIEF-Intertek Says Year-End Net Financial Debt Expected To Be In Range Of £650 Mln -£700 Mln

May 21 (Reuters) - Intertek Group PLC:

* INTERTEK GROUP PLC - TRADING STATEMENT

* INTERTEK - FROM 1 JANUARY TO 30 APRIL 2020 REVENUE OF £882M, DOWN 4.6% YEAR-ON-YEAR BOTH AT CONSTANT AND ACTUAL RATES

* INTERTEK - YEAR-END NET FINANCIAL DEBT CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF £650-700M

* INTERTEK - PUT IN PLACE RIGHT MEASURES ON HEALTH AND SAFETY, CUSTOMER SERVICE, COST CONTROLS, CASH MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT

* INTERTEK - IS TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: