March 3 (Reuters) - Medistim ASA:

* INTERTRADE SHIPPING AS SELLS MEDISTIM SHARES

* INTERTRADE SHIPPING AS HAS TODAY SOLD 1,800,000 SHARES IN MEDISTIM ASA AT NOK 165 PER SHARE

* AFTER TRANSACTION, INTERTRADE SHIPPING AS OWNS 2,203,500 SHARES IN MEDISTIM, WHICH CONSTITUTES 11% OF COMPANY’S REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL

* INTERTRADE SHIPPING AS IS 100% OWNED BY BRØYMER FAMILY. ØYVIN A BRØYMER IS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF MEDISTIM ASA