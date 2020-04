April 23 (Reuters) - INTERTRUST NV:

* Q1 REVENUE INCREASED 2.1% UNDERLYING TO EUR 142.1 MILLION

* OUR GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IS WITHDRAWN

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN IN Q1 2020 WAS NOT MATERIAL

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITA INCREASED TO EUR 46.6 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 45.5 MILLION)

* Q1 NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES INCREASED TO EUR 67.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET DEBT EUR 870.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 915.9 MILLION YEAR AGO