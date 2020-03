March 23 (Reuters) - Intertrust NV:

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON CORONA IMPACT

* TO DATE, NO MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON REVENUES HAS BEEN OBSERVED FROM COVID-19, NOR ON CASH

* WE HAVE WORKED FULLY REMOTELY IN OUR OFFICES IN CHINA, HONG KONG AND SINGAPORE

* NEAR TERM UNCERTAINTY MIGHT LEAD TO A SLOWDOWN IN CLIENT ACTIVITIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: LONG-TERM CLIENT CONTRACTS AND 80-90% RECURRING REVENUES, INTERTRUST'S BUSINESS REMAINS RESILIENT