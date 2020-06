June 15 (Reuters) - Intervacc AB:

* INTERVACC AND THE KAROLINSKA INSTITUTET EXTEND CONTRACT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF INNOVATIVE ANIMAL HEALTH VACCINES

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF TWO OTHER VACCINE PROJECTS WITH GREAT POTENTIAL TO BRING MODERN VACCINE TECHNOLOGY INTO ANIMAL HEALTH SECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)