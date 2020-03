March 25 (Reuters) - Intervacc AB:

* INTERVACC AWARDED FUNDING FROM VINNOVA FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF VACCINE AGAINST STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS INFECTIONS

* PROJECT WILL BE CO-FINANCED BY CO AND VINNOVA

* FINANCING COVERS A PART OF PRECLINICAL PHASE OF DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM WITH A BUDGET OF SEK 3.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: