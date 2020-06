June 4 (Reuters) - Intervacc AB:

* POSITIVE RESULTS FROM STRANGVAC CLINICAL TRIALS PUBLISHED IN SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL VACCINE

* VACCINATION OF HORSES WITH STRANGVAC DID NOT INTERFERE WITH DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR STRANGLES.

* INITIAL COURSE OF TWO DOSES OF STRANGVAC INDUCED AN IMMUNOLOGICAL MEMORY THAT LASTED FOR AT LEAST 12 MONTHS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)