BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses End-March EPRA Earnings Stable At EUR 0.36 Per Share

May 3 (Reuters) - INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV :

* FAIR VALUE OF TOTAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO: EUR 667 MILLION AT END-MARCH

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT EUR ‍​10.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 9.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE OF REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO: 86% AS AT END-MARCH

* END-MARCH EPRA EARNINGS EUR 0.36PER SHARE VERSUS EUR 0.36PER SHARE YEAR AGO

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME EUR 11.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE OF LOGISTICS PORTFOLIO: 97% AS AT END-MARCH

* OCCUPANCY RATE OF OFFICE PORTFOLIO: 76% AS AT END-MARCH

* INTENDS TO HAVE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO GROW TO EUR 800 MILLION BY END 2018

* REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO: CURRENTLY ANALYSES PROMISING SET OF POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS INCL. IN NETHERLANDS

* END-MARCH EPRA NAV EUR 20.11PER SHARE VERSUS EUR 19.62PER SHARE AT END-DEC.

* GENK GREEN LOGISTICS: EXPECTS CONTRACTUAL AGREEMENT WITH FLEMISH GOVERNMENT TO BE FINALISED IN Q2

* REDEVELOPMENT OF GREENHOUSE BXL WILL BE COMPLETED DURING COURSE OF 2018

* GREENHOUSE BXL: CONSTRUCTION WORKS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY MID-2018

* PLANNED GROWTH OF PORTFOLIO CAN YIELD POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS EXPECTED 2018 RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)