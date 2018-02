BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses FY Net Result Rises To 21.2 Million Euros

Feb 7 (Reuters) - INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV:

* AS AT 31 DEC 2017, FAIR VALUE OF TOTAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO AMOUNTED TO EUR 663 MILLION

* AS AT DEC 2017, DEBT RATIO WAS 44.6 PERCENT

* FY RENTAL INCOME EUR 43.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 27.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT EUR 21.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.40 PER SHARE FOR FY 2017

* OCCUPANCY RATE OF REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO WAS 86 PERCENT AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017

* AIMS REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO TO GROW TO EUR 800 MILLION BY THE END OF 2018