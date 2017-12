Dec 22 (Reuters) - INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV :

* REG-INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES PURCHASES A LOGISTICS SITE OF 26.000 M² IN THE BRUSSELS PERIPHERY FOR € 13,8 MILLION WITH A VIEW TO A COMPLETE REDEVELOPMENT IN 2020

* FAIR VALUE OF INTERVEST‘S LOGISTICS REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO INCREASES BY APPROX 4% TO EUR 357 MILLION

* LOGISTICS REAL ESTATE NOW MAKING UP 54% OF TOTAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO OF OVER EUR 660 MILLION