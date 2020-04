BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses Updates On Impact Of COVID-19

April 1 (Reuters) - Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19

* AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 INTERVEST HAS ABOUT € 120 MILLION IN NON-WITHDRAWN CREDIT FACILITIES AVAILABLE

* NO FINANCING WILL NEED TO BE REDEEMED IN 2020 AND THE COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAMME IS FULLY BACKED UP WITH ADDITIONAL AVAILABLE BACK-UP CREDIT LINES

* NOT YET CLEAR WHAT THE FINAL CONSEQUENCES OF THIS PANDEMIC WILL BE

* PROTRACTED PANDEMIC AND SUBSEQUENT ECONOMIC CRISIS COULD IN THE FUTURE HAVE A NEGATIVE EFFECT ON FAIR VALUE OF THE INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AND ON EPRA EARNINGS

* WITH A LIMITED DEBT RATIO OF APPROXIMATELY 41% AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 INTERVEST HAS ADEQUATE CAPACITY TO DEAL WITH THE RESULTING IMPACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)