March 20 (Reuters) - Interxion Holding NV:

* INTERXION HOLDING NV - ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MILLION UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING‍​

* INTERXION HOLDING - NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2pt8J0l) Further company coverage: