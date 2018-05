BRIEF-Interxion Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Diluted Share Increased By 13% To Eur 0.16

May 3 (Reuters) - InterXion Holding NV:

* INTERXION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16

* QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR 0.17, REVENUE VIEW EUR 133.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MILLION - EUR 390 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR 0.17 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW EUR 133.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: