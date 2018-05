May 1 (Reuters) - InterXion Holding NV:

* INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM AND FRANKFURT

* INTERXION HOLDING NV - PURCHASED LAND AND A BUILDING ON SCHIPHOL-RIJK CAMPUS

* INTERXION HOLDING NV - THE PURCHASE PRICE FOR LAND AND BUILDING WAS EUR 19 MILLION