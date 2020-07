BRIEF-Intesa CEO, On Offer For UBI Banca Shares, Says Decided To Raise Offer's Consideration

July 17 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* INTESA CEO, ON OFFER FOR UBI BANCA SHARES, SAYS DECIDED TO RAISE OFFER’S CONSIDERATION, ADDING CASH COMPONENT TO SHARE COMPONENT, INCLUSIVE OF PREMIUM

* INTESA CEO SAYS CONFIRM ALL OF PROJECT’S MAIN DELIVERY OBJECTIVES LIKE ACHIEVING NET PROFIT OF NO LESS THAN €5 BILLION IN 2022

* INTESA CEO SAYS CONFIRM ALL OF PROJECT’S MAIN DELIVERY OBJECTIVES LIKE MAINTAINING CAPITAL STRENGH, WITH A COMMON EQUITY RATIO ABOVE 13% IN 2021

* INTESA CEO SAYS CONFIRM ALL OF PROJECT'S MAIN DELIVERY OBJECTIVES LIKE ACCELERATING REDUCTION OF IMPAIRED LOANS AT NO COST TO SHAREHOLDERS