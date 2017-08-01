FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 1:55 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Intesa CEO says Veneto deal will be EPS positive from 2018, no precise figures

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa CEO Carlo Messina tells analysts in a post-results conference call:

* wants to give positive surprises to the market on costs in next business plan

* expects neutral impact on eps from Veneto banks deal in 2017, will have positive impact from 2018

* says majority of NPL reduction is coming from collections rather than disposals

* sees huge potential from integration of Veneto banks, but is not in a position to give precise estimates of impact on Intesa's accounts Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

