BRIEF-Intesa in advanced talks to sell 4 bln euros in problem loans

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina tells post-results conference call:

* CONFIDENT TO BE ABLE TO MEET DIVIDEND COMMITMENT TAKEN WITH MARKET IN FINAL PART OF 2021

* PROVIDED ECB REMOVES DIVIDEND BAN IT WOULD “UNBELIEVABLE” NOT TO GET AUTHORISATION FOR PAYOUT

* SYNERGIES FROM UBI MERGER COULD REACH 20% OF TOTAL AMOUNT IN 2021, RISING TO 50-55% IN 2022

* EXPECTS NO “MASSIVE NEGATIVE SURPRISES” FROM DEBT MORATORIUM EXPIRATION THAT PROVISIONS BOOKED SO FAR COULDN’T COVER

* DE-RISKING COMMITMENT FOR 2021 FOLLOWING UBI DEAL WAS TO SHED 5.4 BILLION EUROS GROSS (2.1 BILLION NET) IN NPLS

* IN ADVANCED CONVERSATIONS TO DISPOSE OF 4 BILLION EUROS IN NON-PERFORMING LOANS WITH NET VALUE OF 1 BILLION EUROS IN NEXT FEW MONTHS

* DISPOSAL OF BRANCHES TO BPER WILL FREE BANK FROM 1.4 BILLION EUROS IN GROSS IMPAIRED LOANS (1 BILLION EUROS NET)

* AT PRESENT THERE ARE NO ACQUISITION OPTIONS FOR BANK THAT WOULD YIELD SYNERGIES AND CREATE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

* CASH DIVIDEND IS PRIORITY FOR 2021, BEYOND THAT IT WILL LOOK AT ALL OPTIONS TO USE EXCESS CAPITAL, “PERSONALLY NOT A FAN OF SHARE BUYBACKS”

* 5 BILLION PROFIT GOAL FOR 2022 PREVIOUSLY INDICATED IS “STARTING POINT” FOR NEW BUSINESS PLAN BANK WILL READY LATE 2021/EARLY 2022

* 5 BILLION EURO GOAL IS “ABSOLUTELY ACHIEVABLE” (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)