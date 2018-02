BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo 2017 adj. net profit rises to 3.8 bln euros

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo says:

* INTESA SANPAOLO SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT 7.316 BILLION EUROS INCLUDING 3.5 BILLION EURO STATE CONTRIBUTION FOR ACQUISITION OF VENETO-BASED LENDERS VERSUS THOMSON REUTERS ESTIMATE OF 6.7 BILLION EUROS

* INTESA SANPAOLO SAYS 2017 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT 3.8 BILLION EUROS, WITHOUT STATE CONTRIBUTION

* INTESA SANPAOLO SAYS CONFIRMS TO PAY OUT 3.4 BILLION EUROS IN DIVIDENDS OVER 2017 RESULTS

* INTESA SANPAOLO SAYS FULLY-LOADED CET1 RATIO PRO-FORMA AT 14 PERCENT AT END-2017

* INTESA SANPAOLO SAYS FULLY LOADED PRO-FORMA CET1 AT 13 PERCENT IF INCLUDING APPLICATION OF IFRS9

* INTESA SANPAOLO SAYS ESTIMATES IT WILL BOOK NET WRITEDOWNS OF AROUND 4.1 BILLION EUROS IN Q1 AT ADOPTING IFRS9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)