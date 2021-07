July 27 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* ADOPTS POLICIES TO REDUCE LENDING TO COAL AND OIL & GAS SECTORS

* FOR COAL MINING, IMMEDIATE END OF NEW FINANCING AND PHASE OUT BY 2025

* STRICTER LIMITS AND EXCLUSIONS FOR COAL-FIRED POWER GENERATION SECTOR IN FAVOR OF COMPANY TRANSITION PLANS

* FOR UNCONVENTIONAL OIL & GAS, IMMEDIATE END OF NEW LENDING AND PHASE OUT BY 2030