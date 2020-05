May 19 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* APPROVES POLICY ON LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS FROM CREDIT IN COAL SECTOR

* WILL CONTINUE TO FINANCE COMPANIES WITH A MEDIUM/LONG-TERM STRATEGY OF PROGRESSIVE REDUCTION IN USE OF COAL

* WILL CONTINUE TO FINANCE COMPANIES THAT REQUIRE FINANCING RELATED TO TRANSITION OBJECTIVES FROM COAL, LIKE "GREEN LOAN", "SUSTAINABLE LOAN","TRANSITION LOAN"