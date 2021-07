BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo Buys Stake In Materias

July 15 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* INTESA SANPAOLO ACQUIRES STAKE IN MATERIAS

* FINALISED TRANSACTION BY UNDERWRITING RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF €1.75 MILLION, OR 12.87% OF THE TOTAL CORPORATE STOCK

* SUBSCRIBED PARTICIPATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT CONVERTIBLE IN 2024 FOR ADDITIONAL SHARE OF 1.57%, AGAINST AN INVESTMENT OF €250,000

* MATERIAS HAS COMMITTED TO USING FUNDS FROM OPERATION TO IMPLEMENT ITS 2021-2025 BUSINESS PLAN