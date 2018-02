Feb 6 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina tells analyst presentation:

* BELIEVES BANK CAN REDUCE GROSS NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURE RATIO BELOW 10 PERCENT ALREADY IN 2018

* “STRONG” REGULATORY PRESSURE HAS CONVINCED BANK TO CONSIDER BAD LOAN DISPOSALS IN ADDITION TO INTERNAL RECOVERIES

