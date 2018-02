BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says does not see cross-border merger as possible

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Intesa SanPaolo CEO tells press conference:

* LOOKING AT ALL MAJOR INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS FOR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERSHIP BUT NO CHOICE HAS BEEN MADE YET, WHEN ASKED IF PARTNER COULD BE BLACKROCK

* SEES NEED FOR FURTHER CONSOLIDATION AMONG OTHER BANKS IN ITALY

* DOES NOT SEE CROSS BORDER MERGER AS A POSSIBILITY FOR INTESA

* MERGER WITH ANOTHER EUROPEAN BANK DOES NOT APPEAR AS A FEASIBLE PROJECT, SYNERGIES ARE NOT SUCH THAT THEY CAN CREATE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

* STAKE IN NTV (ITALO) IS NOT STRATEGIC, WILL LOOK FOR BEST OPPORTUNITY TO EXTRACT VALUE FROM IT

* EXPECTS BANK‘S ITALIAN GOVERNMENT BOND PORTFOLIO TO REMAIN AROUND CURRENT LEVEL OF 37 BILLION EUROS OVER PLAN PERIOD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)