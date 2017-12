Dec 22 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo says:

* ECB HAS FIXED MINIMUM 2018 TRANSITIONAL CET 1 TARGET AT 8.145 PERCENT

* COMFORTABLY MEETS MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS SET BY ECB

* HAS SET FULLY-LOADED 2018 CET 1 RATIO MINIMUM TARGET AT 9.33 PERCENT