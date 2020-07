BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo Contests UBI Estimates On Synergies And Value Offered To Shareholders

July 6 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* ALLOCATION OF VALUE AND SYNERGIES DERIVING FROM TRANSACTION IN FAVOUR OF CURRENT UBI BANCA SHAREHOLDERS IS HIGHER THAN AMOUNT ESTIMATED BY UBI BANCA’S BOARD

* PREMIUM OFFERED LEADS TO AMOUNT PERTAINING TO UBI BANCA SHAREHOLDERS EQUAL TO MORE THAN 40% OF PRESENT VALUE OF OVERALL SYNERGIES NET OF INTEGRATION COST

* UBI BANCA’S BOARD SHOULD HAVE REMINDED ITS SHAREHOLDERS THAT, IF THEY DID NOT TENDER THEIR SHARES THEY WOULD HOLD SHARES CHARACTERISED BY A PRICE NOT INCLUDING PREMIUM IMPLICITLY RECOGNISED AS PART OF OFFER TO THOSE TENDERING THEIR SHARES

* MERGER IS ONE OF INSTRUMENTS TO MAXIMISE VALUE CREATION OF TRANSACTION, BUT EVEN WITHOUT A MERGER STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES AND SYNERGIES ARE LARGELY ACHIEVABLE

* BY ACQUIRING AT LEAST 50% OF CAPITAL PLUS ONE SHARE OF UBI BANCA CAN EXERCISE MAJORITY OF VOTING RIGHTS AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, BE ENTITLED TO APPOINT NEW BOARD DIRECTORS

* IN RELATION TO ASSESSMENTS OF UBI BANCA’S BOARD AS TO INADEQUACY OF OFFER’S EXCHANGE RATIO, APPROACHES ADOPTED FOR INTESA SANPAOLO AND FOR UBI BANCA ARE NOT COMPARABLE

* AS REGARDS UBI BANCA, REFERENCE HAS BEEN MADE TO UPDATED BUSINESS PLAN, WHILE, AS REGARDS INTESA SANPAOLO, REFERENCE HAS BEEN MADE TO RESEARCH ANALYSTS’ ESTIMATES

* INTESA SANPAOLO SAYS CUMULATED DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION FOR UBI IN 2020-2022 IN UPDATED BUSINESS PLAN OF BANK IS 60% HIGHER THAN THAT ORIGINALLY QUANTIFIED AND ESTIMATED TO BE AROUND 840 MILLION EUROS

* ESTIMATES OF UBI BANCA’S BOARD HAVE BEEN FULLY VALUED WITHOUT ANY APPRAISAL MADE BY MARKET AND RESEARCH ANALYSTS AS TO FEASIBILITY OF ESTIMATES

* UBI BANCA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NOT CONSIDERED, AMONG THE VALUATION METHODS, THE USE OF STOCK PRICES

* UBI BANCA’S BOARD HAS NOT SHOWN IN A CLEAR MANNER IMPLICIT PREMIUM ASSIGNED IN OFFER ON MARKET PRICES OF UBI BANCA SHARES

* UBI BANCA'S BOARD HAS NOT COMPARED THIS PREMIUM RECOGNISED WITH THE AMOUNT PAID ON AVERAGE IN OTHER SIMILAR MARKET TRANSACTIONS