April 27 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro says at the lender’s shareholder meeting:

* BANKING FOUNDATION COMPAGNIA SAN SANPAOLO HAS CUT ITS STAKE IN LENDER TO 7.54 PERCENT

* BLACKROCK STABLE AT 5.1 PERCENT

* FONDAZIONE CARIPLO AT 4.84 PERCENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)