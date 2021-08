BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo Q2 Net Income At EUR 1.51 Bln

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 2 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.75 BILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2021, SEES MINIMUM NET PROFIT OF € 4 BILLION

* Q2 FEES EUR 2.38 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.75 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET INCOME EUR 1.51 BILLION VERSUS EUR 903 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 OPERATING INCOME EUR 5.18 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.94 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 LOAN WRITEDOWNS EUR 599 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.40 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO AT END-JUNE 14.4%

* IN 2021, GROUP IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER A FULL-YEAR NET INCOME OF MINIMUM €4 BILLION

* GROSS NPE RATIO AT END-JUNE AT 4.1% VERSUS 4.4% AT END-MARCH

* NON-PERFORMING LOAN COVERAGE RATIO AT END-JUNE AT 49.7%

* IN ADDITION TO €694 MILLION IN CASH DIVIDENDS FOR 2020 PAID OUT IN MAY 2021: FOR 2020 RESULTS, CASH DISTRIBUTION FROM RESERVES LEADING TO PAYMENT OF TOTAL AMOUNT EQUAL TO PAYOUT RATIO OF 75% OF THE €3,505 MILLION ADJUSTED NET INCOME

* FOR 2021 RESULTS, IT IS ENVISAGED PAYMENT OF AMOUNT OF CASH DIVIDENDS CORRESPONDING TO PAYOUT RATIO OF 70%, TO BE PARTIALLY DISTRIBUTED AS INTERIM DIVIDEND THIS YEAR

* Q2 NET INCOME INCLUDES BENEFIT OF AROUND €460M DERIVING FROM THE TAX REALIGNMENT OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS

* PRELIMINARILY DEFINED AN AMOUNT OF €1.4 BILLION AS THE CASH INTERIM DIVIDEND TO BE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE 2021 RESULTS

* TO CONVENE IN DUE COURSE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING - TO BE HELD IN FIRST HALF OF OCT 2021 - TO SUBMIT PROPOSAL REGARDING CASH DISTRIBUTION TO BE DRAWN FROM EXTRAORDINARY RESERVE, FOR 2020 RESULTS

* WILL PASS THE RELEVANT RESOLUTION ON 3 NOVEMBER 2021

* ONCE PLANNED DISTRIBUTION HAS BEEN APPROVED, INTERIM DIVIDEND, EQUAL TO €1,400,936,404.29, DERIVING FROM 7.21 EURO CENTS ON EACH ORDINARY SHARE, WILL BE PAID OUT ON THE FIRST AVAILABLE DATE FOLLOWING BOARD RESOLUTION, NAMELY 24 NOVEMBER 2021

* PROPOSED OCTOBER’S SHAREHOLDERS MEETING TO SUBMIT PROPOSAL ON CASH DISTRIBUTION OF €1.94 BILLION DERIVING FROM 9.96 EURO CENTS ON EACH OF 19,430,463,305 ORDINARY SHARES

* VALUE GENERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY SYNERGIES ESTIMATED AT OVER €1 BILLION FROM MERGER OF UBI BANCA

* DIVIDEND YIELD WOULD BE 4.3% FOR THE DISTRIBUTION OF RESERVES RELATED TO 2020 RESULTS AND 3.1% FOR INTERIM DIVIDEND RELATED TO 2021 RESULTS

* NO DISTRIBUTION WILL BE MADE TO OWN SHARES HELD BY BANK AT RECORD DATE

* DISTRIBUTION OF RESERVES SHALL BE SUBJECT TO THE SAME TAX REGIME AS THE DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS

* PRO-FORMA FULLY LOADED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO AT END-JUNE AT 15.7%