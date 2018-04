April 6 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo says:

* RENOUNCES GOVERNMENT GUARANTEE ON BONDS ISSUED BY POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

* RENUNCIATION OF GUARANTEE IS VALID EXCLUSIVELY FOR BONDS HELD BY THE BANK EQUAL TO AROUND 9.3 BILLION EUROS, WILL NOT AFFECT OUTSTANDING BONDS

* RENUNCIATION OF THE GUARANTEE ELIMINATES RISK FOR STATE EQUAL TO AROUND 9.3 BILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)