March 19 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa:

* CHANGES BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BPER BANCA FOR SALE OF SOME BRANCHES

* CASH CONSIDERATION FOR DISPOSAL IS EQUAL TO THE LOWER AMOUNT PREVIOUSLY AGREED

* AMOUNT PREVIOUSLY AGREED IS 55% OF CET1 CAPITAL OF GOING CONCERN, AND 80% OF IMPLIED MULTIPLE PAID FOR CET1 CAPITAL OF UBI BANCA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)