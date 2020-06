June 22 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A.:

* INTESA SANPAOLO SPA - OFFER PROCESS CONTINUES AND TIME FRAME FOR CONCLUDING PROCEDURE FOR APPROVAL OF OFFER DOCUMENT HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* INTESA SANPAOLO SPA - INTESA SANPAOLO IS CONFIDENT THAT CONSOB'S CLEARANCE TO PUBLISH OFFER DOCUMENT CAN BE RELEASED DURING THIS WEEK