June 24 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* CONSOB RESTARTED TERMS OF PROCEDURE ON OFFER FOR UBI, NEW DEADLINE JUNE 28

* REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT ITALIAN WATCHDOG CONSOB’S CLEARANCE TO PUBLISH OFFER DOCUMENT CAN BE RELEASED DURING THIS WEEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)