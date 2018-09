Sept 7 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo spokesman says:

* LOAN GRANTED IN JAN. 2017 TO QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY (QIA)/GLENCORE CONSORTIUM IN ROSNEFT DEAL HAS BEEN FULLY REPAID

* ROSNEFT SAID EARLIER ON FRIDAY THE CONSORTIUM HAD COMPLETED THE SALE OF A 14.16 PCT STAKE IN ROSNEFT TO A UNIT OF QIA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)