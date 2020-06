June 11 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* RINASCENTE GRANTED €35 MILLION LOAN UNDER SACE’S ITALY GUARANTEE SCHEME

* NEW RESOURCES, FOR WHICH SACE HAS QUICKLY ISSUED A 70% GUARANTEE THAT IS COUNTER-GUARANTEED BY THE STATE, WILL BE USED TO PAY SUPPLIERS AND FOR WORKING CAPITAL

* NEW RESOURCES FOR THE RESTART FOLLOWING THE FORCED SHUT-DOWN OF RETAIL STORES DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)