BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Reaches Agreement With Intrum For NPL

April 17 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* SAYS INTRUM OFFER ACCEPTED

* REACH A STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH INTRUM IN RESPECT OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS

* AGREEMENT UNDERPINS THE DE-RISKING STRATEGY ENVISAGED BY INTESA SANPAOLO IN ITS 2018-2021 BUSINESS PLAN

* SAYS AGREEMENT OBJECTIVE IS REDUCTION IN THE GROSS NPL RATIO TO SINGLE DIGIT (DOWN TO 9.6% FROM 11.9%, WHEN CONSIDERING 2017 YEAR-END FIGURES)

* SEES NET CAPITAL GAIN OF AROUND EURO 400 MILLION IN THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT