BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo Suspends Dividend Proposal

* SUSPENDS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* PROPOSE ALLOCATION TO RESERVES OF NET INCOME FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* PRO-FORMA FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO AT END-DEC INCREASES TO 15.2% FROM 14.1%

* AMOUNT OF CET1 CAPITAL ABOVE SREP REQUIREMENT WOULD INCREASE TO AROUND 19 BILLION EUROS

* CEO CARLO MESSINA WILL ALLOCATE 1 MILLION EUROS TO DONATIONS FOR HEALTHCARE INITIATIVES

* 21 MANAGERS REPORTING DIRECTLY TO MESSINA WILL DONATE AROUND FIVE MILLION EUROS

* STRATEGIC RATIONALE OF UBI BANCA OFFER TAKES ON EVEN STRONGER SIGNIFICANCE IN AFTERMATH OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* CAPITAL INCREASE FOR UBI BANCA OFFER IS CONFIRMED ON SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING AGENDA

