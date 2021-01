Jan 14 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* WILL PROCEED TO 3,500 RECRUITMENTS AGAINST OVER 7,200 VOLUNTARY EXIT

* PROCEDURE WITH TRADE UNIONS IN RELATION TO MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF UBI BANCA INTO INTESA SANPAOLO WILL BE INITIATED IN COMING WEEKS