BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Pirelli say reports of sale of Prelios stake "inaccurate"
June 28, 2017 / 7:42 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Pirelli say reports of sale of Prelios stake "inaccurate"

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Pirelli say in a joint statement:

* reports of sale of their stake in Prelios "inaccurate", matter under discussion but neither concrete nor certain

* in the event an agreement is reached, the market will be promptly informed

* Shares in Italian asset manager Prelios shot up 10 percent on strong volumes and were suspended from trading on Wednesday after a report in the local press about a bid from Chinese conglomerate CEFC. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

